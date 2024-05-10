BioWorld - Friday, May 10, 2024
Ocular

Raytone Biotechnology discovers new compounds to treat cataracts and presbyopia

May 10, 2024
Raytone Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has described compounds based on oxidative stress and antiamyloid aggregations reported to be useful for the treatment of cataracts and presbyopia.
