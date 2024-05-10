BioWorld - Friday, May 10, 2024
Tiumbio’s Merigolix hits phase II endpoint for endometriosis pain

May 9, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Tiumbio Co. Ltd., of Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, reported positive phase IIa top-line data on May 8 for Merigolix, its lead asset to reduce pain in female patients with moderate to severe endometriosis.
