Friday, May 10, 2024
Tiumbio's Merigolix hits phase II endpoint for endometriosis pain
Tiumbio’s Merigolix hits phase II endpoint for endometriosis pain
May 9, 2024
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Tiumbio Co. Ltd., of Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, reported positive phase IIa top-line data on May 8 for Merigolix, its lead asset to reduce pain in female patients with moderate to severe endometriosis.
BioWorld
Clinical
Genitourinary/sexual function
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
Europe