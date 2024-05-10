BioWorld - Friday, May 10, 2024
Flagship’s Metaphore has a $600M deal with Novo

May 9, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
In a research collaboration that could bring in up to $600 million, Metaphore Biotechnologies Inc. has become the third Flagship Pioneering company this year to cut a development deal with mighty obesity space player Novo Nordisk A/S.
