T-cell engager rings phase I bell for Cytomx; market takes toll

Intriguing data in pancreatic cancer didn’t do much to help shares of South San Francisco-based Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), which closed May 9 at $2.04, down $2.15, or 51%, as the company made known initial findings from the ongoing CX-904 phase Ia dose-escalation study, showing a favorable safety profile and confirmed anticancer activity.