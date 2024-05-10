BioWorld - Friday, May 10, 2024
Newco news

Aiming for complement activation, Commit launches with €16M

May 9, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Newco Commit Biologics ApS has arrived on the scene after raising €16 million (US$17.2 million) in a seed round to advance bispecific antibodies that are designed to activate the complement system and direct it to selectively kill cancer cells.
