BioWorld - Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute discloses new BCL6 degradation inducers for lymphoma

May 13, 2024
No Comments
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc. has identified alkylamine-containing small-molecule B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6) degradation inducers potentially useful for the treatment of lymphoma.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents