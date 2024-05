Infectious disease index continues decline despite positive news

The BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI) has continued to decline in the first four months of 2024, finishing April with a year-to-date decrease of 25.12%. BIDI trailed both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which saw a 4.76% downturn by April’s end, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed the month with a 0.34% increase for the year. In 2023, BIDI ended the year with a 43.48% decline, preceded by an 83.57% drop in 2022.