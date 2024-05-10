BioWorld - Friday, May 10, 2024
SN Bioscience nabs FDA fast track for lung cancer drug

May 10, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
SN Bioscience Co. Ltd., headquartered in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do’s second Pangyo Valley, gained U.S. FDA fast track designation for SNB-101 (SN-38), its new polymer nanoparticle cancer drug candidate for small-cell lung cancer.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory Cancer Nanotech Asia-Pacific U.S. Fast track FDA