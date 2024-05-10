BioWorld - Friday, May 10, 2024
UK expands subscription model on antibiotic pilot program success

May 10, 2024
By Nuala Moran
The U.K.’s world-first subscription model for antimicrobials is to be expanded following a successful pilot scheme in which companies are being paid a fixed annual fee for their drugs, regardless of the volume dispensed.
