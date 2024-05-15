BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Centogene and Evotec announce discovery of small molecule to treat Gaucher disease

May 15, 2024
No Comments
Centogene NV and Evotec SE have announced the discovery of a new small molecule with potential to treat patients with type 2 and type 3 Gaucher disease, or neuronopathic Gaucher disease.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Endocrine/metabolic Genetic/congenital