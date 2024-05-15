BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Bolt Biotherapeutics unveils Claudin 18.2-targeting ISAC candidate

May 15, 2024
No Comments
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. has unveiled BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting Claudin 18.2.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody Immuno-oncology