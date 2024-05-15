BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Astrazeneca selects novel heart failure target from Benevolentai collaboration

May 15, 2024
No Comments
Astrazeneca plc has added a novel target for heart failure to its discovery portfolio through its collaboration with Benevolentai Ltd.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Cardiovascular