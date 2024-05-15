BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Ocular

CTX-114, an engineered variant of FHL-1 with enhanced complement regulatory activity

May 15, 2024
No Comments
Previous studies have linked variants of complement factor H (CFH) and its alternative splicing isoform, FHL-1, with increased complement activation and risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
BioWorld Science Conferences Ocular Protein