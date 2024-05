Ocular

Sightstream’s MC1R agonist ameliorates corneal stromal edema in preclinical model

Annually in the U.S., about 40,000 people with corneal endothelial cell dystrophy receive a corneal transplant. The ligand of melanocortin MC1 receptor (MC1R) has been shown to protect the corneal endothelial cells from stress and injury in several models.