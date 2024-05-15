BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Verismo’s Synkir-310 receives FDA clearance for phase I trial in NHL

May 15, 2024
No Comments
Verismo Therapeutics Inc. has received IND clearance from the FDA to conduct a phase I trial with Synkir-310 for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
BioWorld Science Regulatory CAR T Cancer Immuno-oncology FDA IND