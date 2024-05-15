BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Infection

Chinese researchers discover aromatic acetylene derivatives

May 15, 2024
No Comments
Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have presented compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections.
