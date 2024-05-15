BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Cancer

USP1 inhibitors for cancer identified by Impact Therapeutics

May 15, 2024
Impact Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc. has disclosed ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
