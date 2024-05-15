BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical reports new orydalmine derivatives

May 15, 2024
Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described orydalmine derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, depression, and substance abuse and dependence.
