May 15, 2024
Cancer

Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical discloses fused heterocyclic aromatic hydrocarbon compounds

May 15, 2024
Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents