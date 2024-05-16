BioWorld - Thursday, May 16, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shanghai Haihe Biopharma identifies new PARP-1 inhibitors

May 16, 2024
No Comments
Shanghai Haihe Biopharma Co. Ltd. has described poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents