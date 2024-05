Abbvie taps Gilgamesh in $2B+ neuroplastogen deal

Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Inc. is getting $65 million up front in an early stage deal with Abbvie Inc. to discover neuroplastogens targeting psychiatric disorders, with the chance to receive up to $1.95 billion in options fees and milestones, plus tiered royalties in the mid-single to low-double digits from any products emerging from the collaboration.