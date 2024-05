Notion-2 trial shows similar outcomes for TAVI and SAVR in low-risk patients

One-year data from the Notion-2 trial, which compared transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) with surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) in younger low-risk patients with severe tricuspid or bicuspid aortic valve stenosis, showed little difference in clinical outcomes between the two procedures. The results were presented at the recent EuroPCR conference in Paris.