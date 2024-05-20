BioWorld - Monday, May 20, 2024
Cgbio plans US entry of Novosis Putty, presents Novosis study

May 20, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
After Novosis Putty gained U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation of bio-fusion spine implantation device, South Korea’s Cgbio Co. Ltd. posted positive findings of similar ceramic bone graft, Novosis, to lay groundwork for U.S. market entry.
