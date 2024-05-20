BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Cgbio plans US entry of Novosis Putty, presents Novosis study
Cgbio plans US entry of Novosis Putty, presents Novosis study
May 20, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
After Novosis Putty gained U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation of bio-fusion spine implantation device, South Korea’s Cgbio Co. Ltd. posted positive findings of similar ceramic bone graft, Novosis, to lay groundwork for U.S. market entry.
