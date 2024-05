Hospital hit for violating US Medicare rules for TAVR devices

U.S. Medicare coverage of transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices requires the use of team medicine for patient selection purposes, which seems to have served as a tripwire for Cape Cod Hospital (CCH) in Hyannis, Mass. Federal agencies forged an agreement with CCH that included a $24 million fine for failure to appropriately screen patients for the procedure, an event that serves as a reminder that non-compliance with Medicare rules can trigger enforcement actions by other agencies.