​Abbott seeks US Medicare national coverage for Cardiomems system​

A renewed focus on telehealth and telemedicine may be pumping new life into remote patient monitoring for heart failure, which seems to be the case for the Cardiomems device by Abbott Inc. The company has petitioned the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for a national coverage analysis for the device, the successful completion of which would bring to an end the long, convoluted Medicare saga of the Cardiomems.