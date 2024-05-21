BioWorld - Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Cleveland Clinic clipped for $7.6M for research oversight lapses

May 21, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation (CCF) has found itself on the wrong end of an enforcement action by a federal attorney’s office, which had alleged that CCF had made false statements to the government regarding three grant awards.
