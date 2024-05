Nuvo goes public to tackle maternal mortality in the US

Nuvo Group Ltd. recently completed a business combination with Los Angeles Media Fund (LAMF) Global Ventures Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, and became a listed company in a bid to bring its Invu pregnancy monitoring and management platform to as many women as possible. “We are totally focused on women's health and trying to drive better outcomes through pregnancy care,” Rice Powell, CEO of Nuvo, told BioWorld.