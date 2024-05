​AI Act expected to further exacerbate device flight from EU​

The European Council (EC) voted to approve the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), a sweeping horizontal legislative product that affects all sectors of the European Union’s (EU) economy. Regulatory attorney Erik Vollebregt told BioWorld that the horizontal nature of the AI Act is still likely to exacerbate some of the problems already seen with the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in a way that he said will make the EU market less attractive than is already the case.