MHRA considers mutual recognition policy for devices by 2025

The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency is considering a policy of mutual recognition of medical devices that have won marketing authorization in four other jurisdictions, including the U.S. and the EU. While there are significant exclusions – such as for some articles that qualify as software as a medical device – this policy would be in force at some point in 2025, easing the path forward for products in a market that is home to nearly 67 million potential patients.