With phase IIIa success, Novo preps for Mim8 hemophilia A filing

Positive data from Novo Nordisk A/S’s pivotal phase IIIa study of once-weekly and once-monthly doses of its hemophilia treatment, Mim8, are prompting the company to say it will submit the first regulatory approval request toward the end of this year. It could challenge Roche Holding AG’s Hemlibra (emicizumab), a bispecific factor IXa- and factor X-directed antibody for hemophilia A, that was approved in 2017 by the U.S. FDA.