Biosecure Act fine-tuned, new health care tariffs in the offing

As it gets fine-tuned, the Biosecure Act is becoming more than just a topic of conversation in the halls and meeting rooms of the U.S. Capitol. Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) formally introduced a new version of the Biosecure Act in the House May 10 as a defense against China’s national security laws requiring all Chinese firms to share any requested data with the Chinese Communist Party, including biotechnology companies that collect, test and store American genomic data.