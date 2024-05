Neurology/psychiatric

Full reconstruction of brain tissue block gives insights into structure, function

A group of scientists from Harvard University have observed and reconstructed the human brain at the resolution of the electron microscope, with all its cells, following all the connections between its neurons around a cubic millimeter of a tissue sample. They took 10 years and the data occupies 1.4 petabytes (1,400 terabytes). However, they are already planning a bigger project.