Immuno-oncology

Nextpoint Therapeutics’ antibodies enhance antitumor immune responses

HERV-H LTR-associating protein 2 (HHLA2) is known to play immunosuppressive roles by interacting with killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor 3DL3 (KIR3DL3). The expression of HHLA2 in cancer is associated with poor patient outcomes, making it a promising therapeutic target for immunotherapy. Nextpoint Therapeutics Inc. has presented data on their monoclonal antibodies NPX-267 and NPX-887, which target KIR3DL3 and HHLA2, respectively.