Immuno-oncology

HER3-targeting ADC, DB-1310, has efficacy and bystander antitumor effect in preclinical models

Even though HER3 is validated as a promising therapeutic target for cancer therapy, no HER3-targeting antibodies or antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have been approved for clinical use. Investigators at Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. have developed DB-1310, a new HER3-targeting ADC being studied for the treatment of solid tumors, and published findings from preclinical characterization.