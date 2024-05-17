BioWorld - Friday, May 17, 2024
Immuno-oncology

HER3-targeting ADC, DB-1310, has efficacy and bystander antitumor effect in preclinical models

May 17, 2024
No Comments
Even though HER3 is validated as a promising therapeutic target for cancer therapy, no HER3-targeting antibodies or antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have been approved for clinical use. Investigators at Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. have developed DB-1310, a new HER3-targeting ADC being studied for the treatment of solid tumors, and published findings from preclinical characterization.
