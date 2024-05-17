BioWorld - Friday, May 17, 2024
Hematologic

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals identifies new FXIIa inhibitors

May 17, 2024
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has disclosed coagulation factor XII (FXIIa) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and thrombotic disorder.
