BioWorld - Friday, May 17, 2024
Cancer

Shouyao Holdings (Beijing) describes new heterocyclic compounds for cancer

May 17, 2024
Shouyao Holdings (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has patented inhibitors of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR), particularly FGFR2 and/or FGFR3, described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
