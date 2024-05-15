BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Cancer

Aiming for complement activation, Commit launches with €16M

May 15, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Newco Commit Biologics ApS has arrived on the scene after raising €16 million (US$17.2 million) in a seed round to advance bispecific antibodies that are designed to activate the complement system and direct it to selectively kill cancer cells.
BioWorld Science Financings Newco news Cancer Immune Bispecific antibody Europe