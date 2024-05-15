BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Cancer
Aiming for complement activation, Commit launches with €16M
May 15, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Newco Commit Biologics ApS has arrived on the scene after raising €16 million (US$17.2 million) in a seed round to advance bispecific antibodies that are designed to activate the complement system and direct it to selectively kill cancer cells.
