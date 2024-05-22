Cancer

NEDD8 deficiency improves response to immune checkpoint blockade in TNBC

Researchers from Uppsala University published data from a study that aimed to reveal and validate cancer vulnerabilities to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). A human Tumor-Immune co-Culture System (TICS), which consisted of primary human lymphocytes from healthy blood donors co-cultured with human cancer cells, was optimized to perform mechanistic investigation of clinically approved ICB drugs.