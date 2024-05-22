BioWorld - Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

Optimized nonviral LNP system for hFVIII, P-FVIII-101, normalizes clotting efficacy in models of hemophilia A

May 22, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Poseida Therapeutics Inc. presented preclinical data for P-FVIII-101, a novel nonviral gene therapy being developed for the treatment of hemophilia A.
BioWorld Science Conferences Gene therapy Hematologic