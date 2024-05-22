BioWorld - Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Genetic/congenital

Cellatoz’s CLZ-2002 restores nerve myelination in preclinical Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

May 22, 2024
No Comments
Many patients with peripheral nerve diseases do not have a sufficient regenerative response because of genetic inheritance, infections or chronic disease, leading them to lifelong pain and disability.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cell therapy Genetic/congenital Neurology/psychiatric