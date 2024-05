Genetic/congenital

Gene-editing therapeutic YOLT-202 shown to restore α1-antitrypsin deficiency

α1-Antitrypsin deficiency is a hereditary disorder that affects the liver in children and adults, as well as the lungs in adults. The disease is mostly caused by the Z allele mutation in the SERPINA1 gene, where a glutamic acid amino acid is substituted by lysine (E342K) leading to protein misfolding and aggregation.