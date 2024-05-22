BioWorld - Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Tuojie Biotech presents new CDK7 inhibitors

May 22, 2024
No Comments
Tuojie Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has divulged cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer, infections and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents