US FTC meets reality on budget request amid overreach concerns

The FTC’s request for a nearly 25% increase in funding for fiscal 2025 was splashed with cold water May 15 in a U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee hearing. That’s “a dramatic increase in funding for an agency whose work continues to raise concerns among many members of Congress and the public,” Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, said as he opened the hearing.