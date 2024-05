New PTSD fix in the offing? Lykos PDUFA nears, Alto forges ahead

Alto Neuroscience Inc.’s start this spring of the phase II double-blind, single- and multiple-dose study to test the pharmacodynamics of ALTO-203 in major depressive disorder represents another stake planted in a notoriously difficult indication. But getting attention as well is the push by Los Altos, Calif.-based Alto in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with a separate compound.