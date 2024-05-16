BioWorld - Thursday, May 16, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

BioWorld Insider podcast: Fibrobiologics walks the unconventional financing path

May 15, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
A non-traditional route for financing has been the path to success for Fibrobiologics Inc. In the newest BioWorld Insider podcast, CEO Pete O’Heeron offers insight into the company’s unusual path to a Nasdaq listing in January.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Immune Musculoskeletal Mezzanine