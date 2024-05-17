J&J buys bispecific antibody developer Proteologix for $850M

Johnson & Johnson is adding to its dermatology portfolio with the $850 million purchase of privately held Proteologix Inc. The Redwood City, Calif.-based company brings with it two bispecific antibodies into a space dominated by the blockbuster injectable Dupixent (dupilumab). Proteologix has PX-128, which targets IL-13 plus thymic stromal lymphopoietin for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe asthma, and PX-130, which also targets IL-13 plus IL-22, for treating moderate to severe AD. Both are in preclinical development, but Johnson & Johnson said PX-128 is ready for its phase I close-up.