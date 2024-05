Lilly’s Qwint claim: Deed done weekly insulin phase III

As a meeting looms of the U.S. FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee to evaluate a similar product from Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Co. made public positive top-line phase III data with its once-weekly insulin, efsitora alfa, in adults with type 2 diabetes using insulin for the first time and in those who require multiple daily injections.