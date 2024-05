US Biosecure bill zooms through committee to House floor

The Biosecure Act passed its first milestone in the U.S. House May 15 when the Oversight Committee voted 40-1 to favorably report the bill to the full House for a vote. Under the act, H.R. 8333, federal agencies would be prohibited from procuring biotechnology equipment or services from a “biotechnology company of concern” and from contracting, either directly or through a subcontract, with anyone that would use such equipment or services to perform the contract.