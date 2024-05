Surmodics going private for $627M, acquired by GTCR

Surmodics Inc. reported plans to be acquired by private equity firm Golder, Thoma, Cressey, Rauner Inc. for $43 a share for a total equity valuation of approximately $627 million. The per-share acquisition price represents a 41.1% premium to Surmodics’ 30-trading day volume-weighted average closing price through May 28, 2024.