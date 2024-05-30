BioWorld - Thursday, May 30, 2024
European Council approves another extension of the IVDR

May 30, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The European Council formally approved another delay for the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation implementation, which now gives developers of existing high-risk in vitro diagnostics until December 2027 to obtain a renewed CE mark.
